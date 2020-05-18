Sedgwick County elections office navigating logistical challenges with pandemic precautions

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus pandemic is posing some logistical challenges to the Sedgwick County elections office.

Fewer election workers, polling locations and social distancing guidelines are just some of the issues county election commissioner Tabitha Lehman is seeing.

Lehman says, over 75 percent of Sedgwick County election workers are in the high-risk categories for coronavirus based on their age alone. So far, the office only has about 30 percent of the workers it needs to put on the election.

The elections office is recruiting 16 and 17-year-olds to come work the polls, but that can be a challenge for the November general election which takes place while students are in school.

Several polling sites in the county have also backed out, according to Lehman.

At those polling sites, fewer voting stations will be available.

“Right now they have to be three foot apart for privacy, but they now have to be six foot apart for social distancing. If we can fit half the amount of voting equipment in a polling place, we can serve half the amount of voters there,” Lehman said.

A possible solution to ease the burden on polling sites would be to have more people vote by mail.

According to Lehman, in 2016 about 3,500 people requested ballot by mail. So far this year, that number stands around 1,500.

“We’re hoping that by getting people who want to vote by mail do so, then we could reduce the toll on our polling locations,” Lehman said.

If you’d like to vote by mail, click here to download the form.

Click here to check your voter registration status.

If you’re interested in becoming an election worker, click here.