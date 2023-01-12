WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County EMS has earned reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS).

A news release from the county says that Sedgwick County EMS is one of more than 180 ambulance services in the country to successfully complete the voluntary review process.

That review process includes a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in emergency medical services. Sedgwick County EMS is one of just two accredited ambulance services in the state of Kansas.

“Having top quality emergency care readily available is so important, as we recently witnessed in the case of Damar Hamlin in the Buffalo Bills game,” Commissioner Pete Meitzner, the new Chair of the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners, said. “His recovery from cardiac arrest on the football field is a testament to the life-or-death difference emergency crews make every day around the nation and here in Sedgwick County. I’m proud that our EMS team continues to meet the high standards required for reaccreditation.”

CAAS is a nonprofit organization established “to encourage and promote quality patient care in America’s medical transportation system,” according to the news release.

“This achievement proves that when our residents call for help, they can count on getting the best care possible from a crew of dedicated professionals,” Meitzner said.