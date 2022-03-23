WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Fire District 1 is imposing a burn ban in the month of April, as wildfires caused by dry conditions and heavy winds have ravaged the state of Kansas in recent weeks.

New open burn permits will not be issued during the month of April, and no current permit holders are allowed to conduct open burns after March 31.

The ban includes all open burning of any waste, including vegetation and wood waste, structures or other material on any premises.

Along with Sedgwick County, the following counties will be affected as well:

Butler

Chase

Chautauqua

Cowley

Elk

Geary

Greenwood

Johnson

Lyon

Marion

Morris

Pottawatomie

Riley

Wabaunsee

Wyandotte

Pastures, crops, range, and wildlife or watershed management fires are excluded from the burn ban but will still require a valid permit from Sedgwick County Fire District 1. You can request a permit by visiting the Sedgwick County website by clicking here.

Always call 911 before you burn. For more information, call the Sedgwick County Fire Marshal’s office at 316-660-3473.