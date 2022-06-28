A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Insurance Department (KID) has made a $2 million distribution to local Sedgwick County Firefighter Relief Associations (FRAs).

The funds are being distributed to eight local FRAs in Sedgwick County, pursuant to the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act. A total of $2,054,954.93 has been distributed.

The funds are generated by a 2% tax paid by insurance companies on fire and lightning insurance premiums written in Kansas. The FRAs primarily use these funds for insurance premiums and safety enhancements. Some FRAs may use these for the health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums of local firefighters.

“Firefighters work to keep us safe, and the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act acknowledges those efforts by providing additional protections for firefighters and their loved ones,” Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said. “The Act not only gives first responders needed safety nets, but it also allows local communities to provide their citizens with improved firefighting equipment and resources.”

Safety enhancements like new firetrucks, fire station building improvements, and firefighting gear can be purchased using these funds.

For more information, and to see the statewide distribution of the 2022 Kansas Firefighters Relief Act funds, you can visit the insurance department’s website by clicking here.