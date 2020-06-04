Sedgwick County Health Department opens COVID-19 testing to all county residents at no cost

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County residents are now able to test for COVID-19 regardless of showing symptoms, the first time since testing began.

On Thursday, the Sedgwick County Health Department announced that all residents who wish to be tested they now can schedule an appointment through the United Way of The Plains at 2-1-1 to be tested by the Sedgwick County Health for COVID-19.

Prior to June 4 only residents with symptoms were tested through the department. Now the health department will offer the nasopharyngeal, or, nose swab to send to a lab for COVID-19 testing at no cost to those that live in the county. Residents should expect to get their results back in three to four days, according to the health department.

These test results will only indicate whether a person has a current infection and is not an antibody test. The county said 15,807 have been tested for COVID-19 since the end of March.

The Sedgwick County Health Department says residents with symptoms should, of course, still be tested. Those without symptoms should consider testing if they have been in contact with infected people at a place of employment or if they’ve been in close contact with large groups in public.

People who do not have symptoms do not need to be retested unless an exposure occurs.

The Sedgwick County Health Department also said the following groups should be tested weekly:

Healthcare workers (including hospital clinic, long-term care, hospice, and home health)

First responders

Law enforcement

Detention facility workers

Direct support professionals

Residential living facility staff

You can find more information and schedule your COVID-19 testing with Segwick County Health Department by calling the United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.