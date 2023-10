WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is giving people the opportunity to drop off unneeded medications.

The DEA Drug Takeback Day will take place on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are three locations for the event.

Sedgwick County Zoo – 5500 W. Zoo Blvd.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility – 801 W. Stillwell Ave.

Oaklawn Activity Center – 4904 S. Clifton Ave.

