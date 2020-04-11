Sedgwick County is looking to furlough close to 150 employees amidst COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Sedgwick County sent out a letter to nonessential employees asking for their voluntary furlough amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to Sedgwick County Commissioner, David Dennis.

“We’ve got about 3,000 employees in Sedgwick County, a number of them have been declared as critical and we have to have them,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner, David Dennis. “Those are people like first responders, EMS, fire, 9-1-1, and so forth.”

Dennis says employees who were sent to work from home are considered nonessential employees at this time.

“We have to make sure that what we are doing is in the best interest of our taxpayers, also,” said Dennis. “We know that our income is not going to be as great as what our expenses are during this time, so we are going to have to cut some of the expenses.”

He says Sedgwick County is looking to furlough close to 150 of its employees. Furloughed employees will be able to apply for unemployment benefits.

“We are going to keep them on all of the medical benefits,” said Dennis. ” Hopefully the voluntary furloughs will be enough if they’re not then we’ll have to do some directed furloughs,”

He says if employees were to be put on leave they would not be able to apply for unemployment benefits.

“If we put them on leave they can’t draw unemployment benefits and the leave is unequal depending on how long the employee has been working for Sedgwick County,” said Dennis. ” We’ve had some employees that have been working less than a year and have not accrued any leave.”

Dennis says County Commissioners will deliberate on Wednesday and approve the decision.

