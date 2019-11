WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office sent out a public notice that one of its K9 dogs went missing Sunday night.

The dog is fully trained and considered a threat to public safety. It was last seen in the area of 21st St. North and 119th St. West around 7 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office advises anyone who sees the dog to immediately call 911. It emphasizes no one attempt to touch or catch the K9. It is trained and could bite you if it feels threatened.