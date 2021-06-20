Sedgwick County, KDHE investigating illnesses at Tanganyika splash park

Goddard, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with the Sedgwick County Health Department on Sunday said they are in the preliminary stages of investigating several individuals with diarrheal illness after visiting the Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park.

KDHE said it became aware of the illnesses on Friday, June 18, and began investigating the same day. Tanganyika voluntarily closed the splash park on Saturday after learning of the illnesses.

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, Matt Fouts, Tanganyika Wildlife Park Director, said “I was notified late Friday afternoon by the county health department with some concerns of a possible connection of illness, and they wanted to take water samples.”

The post went on to say, “After further discussions with the health department toward the end of the day Saturday, I chose to voluntarily (and temporarily) close the splash park until I could ensure the safety of our visitors.”

Fouts told KSN on Saturday morning that the splash park system had been operating normally. He said he and his staff are looking into what may have happened.

The KDHE said if you have experienced symptoms of fever, diarrhea, or vomiting after visiting the park on or after May 28th, to please take a survey on its website. That survey can be found here.

If you live in Sedgwick County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, contact the health department via e-mail at DiseaseReporting@sedgwick.gov or call the COVID-10 line at 316-6601022 and press 1 to leave a message. The county is working to set up a seperate non-COVID phone line that will be released later in the week.

If you live outside of Sedgwick County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, please contact your local health department.