Sedgwick County looking for volunteers to help at COVID-19 testing sites

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says it needs volunteers to help out at the COVID-19 testing sites.

Volunteers will interact with people around the community, neighborhoods, community centers, religious institutions, and correct misinformation and widespread myths about the pandemic

WHAT IS AN AMBASSADOR?

Ambassadors are volunteers with a passion to engage their community about COVID-19. As a Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) Ambassador, you build vaccine confidence and knowledge, and correct misinformation and widespread myths in your community

Ambassadors will interact in neighborhoods, community centers, and religious institutions where you live, work, and play.

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

Email SCHDAmbassador@sedgwick.gov.

Thank you for helping end the COVID-19 pandemic by providing factual vaccine information, the knowledge needed to become vaccinated, and encouragement to others.

Our best path out of the COVID-19 pandemic is though COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF THE SCHD AMBASSADOR PROGRAM?

Relevant training that includes: COVID-19 vaccine and testing information Myths and facts Conflict resolution skills Practice conversations

Hear how other Ambassadors are encouraging their friends, families, and community members

Volunteer hours

Public speaking experience

Great resume builder for future jobs

Become a trusted source in your community

Padfolio with Sedgwick County seal, and an official Ambassador T-shirt!

Interested in volunteering? Email SCHDAmbassador@sedgwick.gov to sign up. For more information, click here.