Sedgwick County making sure voters who can’t make it to the polls can still vote

What happens if you cannot make it to the polls because maybe you are quarantining because of coronavirus?

Sedgwick County has a plan in place.

“Ther runner can come from anywhere in Sedgwick County and pick this up,” says Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schnieders.

It’s a packet with a ballot and an affidavit, effectively a permission slip, to allow you to send someone from where you are and back to pick up a ballot that will be specially prepared for you.

“If you have been potentially been exposed, let us just limit that exposure,” Schnieders said. “Find someone who can be the runner that can pick up that packet for you. Stay home and stay safe.”

As of now the election office has made about 20 of these election envelopes.

“We do anticipate may be close to 100 at this point based on phone calls we were receiving Friday and yesterday,” Schnieders explained.

How you and the runner work out the transfer is up to you. Election officials say leaving it in a plastic bag on a doorknob is one creative way they have seen but the time you have to get the ballot back is not up for a vote.

“As all ballots, they do have to be returned by 7 p.m. on election night. It is probably not a good idea to wait until 6 p.m. on Tuesday night to get one of these packets. Come in on Monday we are open until 5 and we will be here from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday,” said Schnieders.

The service is also available for people in the hospital where there are designated runners.

“We do have runners on the way for a few nursing homes in town from the local hospitals, rehab facilities, and of course individuals that are quarantined at home,” she said.

If you have any questions regarding the process you are asked to contact the Election Office at 316-660-7100.