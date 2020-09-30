Sedgwick County manager, other employees test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Sedgwick County officials said at least three leaders have tested positive for COVID-19, including the county manager.

A week ago, Tom Stolz, Sedgwick County manager, tested positive for COVID-19.

“I began experiencing a headache, some really pretty significant fatigue, a bit of a couch and a little bit of a sore throat,” said Stolz.

Stolz said his symptoms got more severe and with the help of epidemiologists, he was able to get a better idea of where he got coronavirus from.

“At the county, we’ve been very judicious about how we’ve run meeting and using masks and distancing,” said Stolz. “But, it’s a public building and people come and go, so I feel like I got it at the courthouse.”

Stolz said his biggest worry has been his co-workers.

“I hope I didn’t make anybody sick,” said Stolz. “It doesn’t seem like we had any other cases coming from the third floor. Hopefully when this quarantine period is over, we will be back to full strength up there.”

David Dennis, Sedgwick County commissioner said although a couple of county workers did test positive, all five county commissioners tested negative for COVID-19.

“As soon as we heard what happened, they came in and they went through all the third floor and sanitized the floors, did everything in each of our rooms.”

Stolz said his experience should be an example for others that COVID-19 is real and can happen to anyone.

“It felt very real to me last Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” said Stolz. “It still feels real for me today. I’m not back to 100 percent.”

Stolz said he encourages people to wear masks, social distance and avoid large gatherings. He hopes that people take this pandemic seriously.

Stolz said he is feeling somewhat better and has been able to work from home. He plans to return to work on Monday, (Oct. 5).

For updated data on COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, click here.