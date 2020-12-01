Sedgwick County Republican Party announces Glasscock as O’Donnell’s replacement for District II

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Republican Party announced Monday that former Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairperson Dalton Glasscock has been selected for the vacant Sedgwick County District II Commission seat that Michael O’Donnell resigned from two weeks ago.

The decision came after the Sedgwick County Republican Party held a special meeting Monday evening to discuss O’Donnell’s replacement.

In the meeting, it was decided by party members that Glasscock will serve till January 10, 2020, in the role O’Donnell recently vacated.

Sedgwick County Republican Party meeting

Sarah Lopez was declared the winner of the Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race on Nov. 16. Lopez beat incumbent Michael O’Donnell by 264 votes to secure the win.

