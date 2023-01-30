WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is warning of a scam involving home warranty renewals.

The DA’s office reports that they have had several reports of residents receiving what appeared to be a check for $199.00 in the mail. The “check” was titled Registration Fee Voucher and appeared to be from the “County Deed Records.”

The DA’s office says the letter is neither associated with the Sedgwick County Recorder of Deeds nor authorized by the Sedgwick County government.

The “check” is attached to a document labeled “Final Notice” from Home Warranty Direct. The

document warns homeowners that their home warranty is expiring and directs homeowners to

call 1-800-301-5412. In addition, the letter includes publicly available information, including the homeowner’s name, address and the name of their mortgage lender. The DA’s office says the information attempts to convince the recipient to sign up for a home warranty.

Anyone who receives it in the mail should avoid falling for the scam and report it to

consumer@sedgwick.gov.

Residents in Tennessee, Vermont, Utah and other states have also reported receiving similar mailing.