Sedgwick County responds to reports of suspicious “boom” and seismic activity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several calls and email rolled in to media outlets and law enforcement agencies regarding a suspicious “boom” and low-grade seismic activity across Sedgwick County.

Reports of the activity began shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. Sedgwick County dispatch says of all the reports they’ve had come in none have been able to confirm any damage to property or any injuries.

Officer Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department, says Wichita officers have been responding to the calls and they have not seen physical verification of anything out of the ordinary. “There is nothing to indicate an explosion happened at this time,” said Officer Cruz.

Many across the KSN viewing audience have reached out to the news room to say they have either felt or heard something similar to previous reports.

