Sedgwick County revives park into sporting area near Lake Afton

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is giving citizens a chance to leave their mark on a new park.

The county has turned what used to be the Judge Riddel Boys Ranch at Lake Afton into an activity-lover’s dream, complete with a refurbished baseball and softball diamond with shaded bleachers and two-and-a-half basketball courts.

The county needs your creative help to name the park. It’s asking for suggestions on social media. Ideas will be accepted through noon on Friday.

The new name will be unveiled labor day weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories