WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County has agreed to pay $22,000 to a former employee to settle his racial discrimination lawsuit.

David Partridge, who is biracial, sued the county last year, saying a coworker on a county work crew called him “boy” or the “colored guy” and sang slavery-era songs with his name added to the lyrics.

Partridge’s lawsuit said that after he complained, a county investigation verified the racial discrimination, and he was offered another position at lower pay but was fired when he refused.

The Wichita Eagle reports that attorneys for Partridge and the county informed a judge Wednesday of the settlement.