Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested in alleged domestic disturbance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested by the Wichita Police Department for Domestic Violence Battery.

On Friday Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Kellie Geiger was involved in a disturbance with an intimate partner with whom she shares a residence. Geiger has been employed by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for 6 years.

In addition to the criminal case, an investigation is also being conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office said “Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us.”

