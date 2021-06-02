Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that on May 29, 2021, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested in Sedgwick County for misdemeanor Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct.

Clayton Blackwood, image courtesy of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

The charge stems from an incident involving the deputy’s domestic partner who was also arrested. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, when probable cause exists to support the elements of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense, an arrest is mandatory under Kansas law.

The Deputy, Clayton Blackwood, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for 5 years.

In addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

Following the arrest, Deputy Blackwood was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.