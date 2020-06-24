Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy arrested by WPD for DUI

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy was arrested last Saturday by the Wichita Police Department for Misdemeanor DUI, improper turn/approach, and speeding. The Deputy, Ron Ross, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for 33 years.

In addition to the criminal case, an investigation is also being conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office stated they are a professional organization that honors their core values of Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership and Service. The Sheriff’s Office said they take pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis, and that every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally including false complaints of misconduct.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in them