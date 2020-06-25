Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office: Contraband found in detention facility

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a housing unit Thursday after a tip was received of possible dangerous contraband in the unit.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the search was conducted for the safety and security of the employees working in the detention facility and for the inmates housed in the facility.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office stated they found six dangerous weapons located in the housing unit during the search. These dangerous weapons are commonly referred to as “shanks.” The weapons are typically fashioned by inmates out of common materials such as a door strike plate or an outlet cover.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said they will pursue charges on inmates found in possession of weapons. The investigation will continue on how these weapons were produced and what materials were used.