Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office gets a new shipment of PPE

The Sedgwick County Sheriff says his office received its shipment of much-needed supplies.

The sheriff says he now has enough masks for his deputies and to start new distribution to jail deputies.

Deputies on patrol already have a PPE package that includes gloves, N-95 masks and full suits.,

The newest PPE will go to the jail for detention deputies and inmates with the goal of stretching the supplies for at least a month.

“If we look at alternatives like handkerchiefs, using those, because those can be washed we are looking at N-95 masks and how those can be de-sanitized and rotated so they can last longer. Those are things we are getting ready to discuss on what are our best options to do,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter.

The sheriff say he plans to start divvying up the resources by Friday.