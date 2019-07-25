Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate attempts suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate attempted suicide on Wednesday.

A detention deputy found the 36-year-old inmate hanging in his cell.

Sedgwick County Detention Facility Medical staff arrived on scene and determined the inmate was in need of follow-up care.

EMS transported the inmate to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital.

The inmate was returned to the detention facility and is currently housed in the detention facility clinic.

The sheriff’s office said since 2017, there have been 134 attempted suicides in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.