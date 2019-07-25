Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate attempts suicide

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
JAIL_1552750566023.PNG

Sedgwick County Jail (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate attempted suicide on Wednesday.

A detention deputy found the 36-year-old inmate hanging in his cell.

Sedgwick County Detention Facility Medical staff arrived on scene and determined the inmate was in need of follow-up care.

EMS transported the inmate to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital.

The inmate was returned to the detention facility and is currently housed in the detention facility clinic.

The sheriff’s office said since 2017, there have been 134 attempted suicides in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather