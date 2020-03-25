Sedgwick County stay-at-home order impacts local hair salons

SEDGWICK CO, Kan. (KSNW) – The stay-at-home order for Sedgwick County means places like salons must close. One owner is bracing for the impact this will have on their livelihoods.

At House of Hair Salon in Wichita, it’s been a busy day fitting in the final rush of clients before the shop closes it’s doors for the next 30 days.

“Our phones have been really busy this morning. Some people trying to get in sooner if at all possible. We started at 8 this morning and we’re working until really late tonight,” said Roxanne Aubrey, Co-owner House of Hair Salon in Wichita

The owners believe the stay-at-home order forcing non-essential businesses like salons to close is the right thing to do but says it will be a big blow to their industry.

“As hairdressers they don’t make any money if they aren’t at work. So it’s going to be very challenging for many stylist,” said Aubrey. “We’ve talked to each of our girls and they are all at a place where they can take off for a month and not worry and stress too much but I think if it gets to two months that’s going to be a whole nother issue.”

Businesses considered essential such as restaurants and Ecclesia coffee shop in Wichita are able to remain open but required to service customers through curbside and delivery options only.

“It’s just a huge blessing that we even get to operate in any capacity at all,” said Rochelle Stroh, Owner Ecclesia Coffee Shop. “Our employees are all hourly they do work off an hourly wage and off of tips so to be able to allow them still something during this time.”

The owner said they are already seeing a slow down in sales as they were expecting during this time but they are staying optimistic that they and other businesses will be able to recover once life returns to normal.

“We choose to live in hope and not in fear. and to just take each day as it comes,” said Stroh.