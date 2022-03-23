SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Tag Office’s will be adding on new services and extending their service hours “to increase opportunities for citizens,” according to a press release.

The Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office will be expanding the Tag Office’s hours of operations starting on Monday, April 4. The new hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Between Monday, March 28 and Friday, May 13, the Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office will be able to accept personal property and real estate tax payments at its Tag Offices located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E Kellogg St. Tax payments will only be taken between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Expanding services and office hours allows us to give the availability the public needs with the same quality

assistance they expect,” says County Treasurer Brandi Baily

The Sedgwick County Tag Offices offer many services:

Renewals

Title and registrations

Refunds

Lien releases

One-day permits for inspections

60-day permits

Temporary and permanent disabled placards/plates

Replacement plates/decals

Duplicate registration

Commercial work at fleet and dealers

The Treasurer’s Office also offers online, dropbox and mail payment services.

For more information, call 316-660-9000.