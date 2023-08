WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was a birthday bash at the Sedgwick County Zoo on Saturday.

Stephanie and Ajani were greeted by a crowd of onlookers as they had a combined birthday celebration.

Ajani turned 23 on Friday and Stephanie, born on Aug. 12, which is World Elephant Day, will be 52.

The elephants got treats frozen in ice as the crowd sang them Happy Birthday.