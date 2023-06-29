WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is mourning the death of one of their Eastern Black Rhinoceroses.

25-year-old Eastern Black Rhinoceros Bibi (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

The zoo says 25-year-old Bibi died Wednesday while receiving treatment for colic. Not to be confused with the colic that affects human babies, this colic, common among rhinoceroses and equine species, causes severe abdominal pain.

Despite efforts by staff, the zoo says Bibi did not respond to treatment, and the decision was made to euthanize her humanely. A necropsy performed by veterinarians determined that her large intestine had become twisted, a common cause of death for rhinoceroses.

Bibi was considered to be an important ambassador for her species. The zoo says Bibi introduced genetic diversity into the Species Survival Program by giving birth to three offspring.

The latest is a boy named KJ, a surprise birth in 2021.

Rhinoceros pregnancies are 16-month cycles, and a breeding attempt between Bibi and Klyde in October 2019 was thought to be unsuccessful. Klyde died in 2020.

KJ, pictured here shortly after his birth in 2021 (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

The zoo says KJ will be monitored by staff but is expected to do okay because he was close to the normal age of separation that rhinoceroses go through in the wild.

In a Facebook post, zoo staff writes, “Although it is a difficult time for us all, we are grateful for the memories Bibi has given us. Her caretakers will remember her for her strong will, maternal skills, and love for bananas.”

The post closes by saying, “Bibi may no longer be with us, but her legacy will live on through her offspring and all those whose hearts she touched. Rest in peace, Bibi.”

Last month, the zoo announced the death of Pudgie, one of its two hippos.