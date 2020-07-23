Sedgwick County’s new health order will close bars, clubs despite no clusters tied to them

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is monitoring a couple dozen clusters but none of them are at bars. So why do they feel like bars and clubs need to be shut down? County health officials said it is because they pose a bigger risk.

Through contact tracing, county health officials said they’ve seen many cases associated with bars and clubs.

“Not with everybody by far not with 50 percent but it’s just coming up where we don’t have those commonalities or links with other businesses,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director.

Adding to those concerns, they said is the very nature of how bars and clubs operate which makes them a bigger risk for spreading the virus.

Related Content Sedgwick County Commission amends items in local health order limiting gatherings, closing bars and nightclubs Video

“And just because people don’t go to bars to distance,” said Byrne. “It’s where people gather and are stationary. When people are coming and going and moving it reduces that risk. “

County health officials said closing bars and clubs again is a precaution many states and other counties are taking.

“So it’s not something new that Dr. Minn’s came up with,” said Byrne. “Hopefully this measure will make a difference and then we can look at how we can loosen that but the primary goal is just to get those cases reduced.”

The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 24 and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 21.