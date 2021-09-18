See local talent at Wichita Festival of the Arts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The second annual Wichita Festival of the Arts is taking place Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Riverside Park, 720 N Nims St.

Almost 100 local vendors will be at the event to showcase their talent in arts and entertainment.

You can enjoy music, watch a performance or shop at vendor booths.

Check out the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit at noon to watch the caretaker feed and talk about the animals.

Food and drinks are available. Big B’s food truck and Kona Ice Greater Wichita will be at the event.

Masks and social distancing are recommended.