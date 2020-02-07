Seeing red: how a day of awareness helps women’s heart health

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The first Friday of every February is considered, “National Go Red Day,” which the American Heart Association (AHA) hopes serves as a reminder to women to monitor their heart health.

According to the AHA, cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Heart disease and stroke also impact the lives of one in three women – or a third of our mothers, sisters and friends – and cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s.

“Women are often dismissing warning signs that they’re having cardiac disease. They’re often thinking they’re stress related, or they’re overwhelmed,” Heather Smart, director of the Go Red For Women initiative for AHA Kansas said.

The Go Red For Women initiative began in 2004.

The American Heart Association discovered women were getting mis-diagnosed by medical professionals when it came to issues of the heart. AHA reports since the initiative began, 90 percent of women say they have more knowledge now about their own heart health.

