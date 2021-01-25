Semi carrying 1,050 pigs rolls in southwest Missouri

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us only one of the small sized pigs escaped the trailer in the crash, was captured unharmed.

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, a semi hauling small pigs rolled on Route T, about 4 miles southeast of Lamar, Missouri.

The Golden City Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded. Barton County Sheriff’s deputies were requested to assist with traffic.

The driver was uninjured.

Troopers say the truck was hauling 1,050 pigs. It is unclear if any of the pigs died. One escaped and was captured uninjured.

A towing company set the trailer upright and then off-loaded the pigs.

