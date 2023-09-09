WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after he overturned his truck while trying to avoid a deer.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says the 33-year-old Texas man was driving a Peterbilt south on Interstate 135 around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when he swerved to avoid a deer.

The vehicle entered the west ditch before the driver steered back onto the highway and overturned.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with suspected serious injuries sustained from the crash.