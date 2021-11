DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a dump truck crash in Derby.

The truck appears to have driven off with its bed lifted, which took out a power pole near the Walmart at K-15 and Red Powell Drive.

The truck is on its side. Dispatchers tell KSN one person had minor injuries and did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Some roads are blocked, but K-15 remains open.