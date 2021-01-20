Sen. Roger Marshall and others to introduce bill to keep Keystone XL Pipeline Construction going

In this image from video, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) — U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., and several other senators will introduce legislation to authorize the continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. This follows President Joe Biden’s decision to revoke the cross-border operation permit.

Senator Marshall will introduce the legislation with Senators Jerry Moran (KS), Steve Daines (MT), Mike Crapo (ID), James Risch (ID), John Barrasso (WY), Jim Inhofe (OK), and John Hoeven (ND). Several other western senators are expected to sign on.

“The focus of the new administration must be on restoring our economy to pre-COVID levels and ensuring Americans can put food on the table,” explained Sen. Marshall. “Instead, President Biden has revoked the Keystone XL pipeline, a move that will drive up the price of gas at the pump, cost thousands of jobs, crush our energy industry and put our country back on a path to dependence on foreign oil. Over the years, the Keystone XL pipeline has undergone extensive environmental and safety studies that have been verified, tested, and approved by both the courts and independent groups. Instead of firing American workers through government decree, the Biden Administration should take steps to grow our economy and continue down the path of American energy independence and economic recovery.”