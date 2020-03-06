Senate confirms General David A. Weishaar as Kansas’ next Adjutant General

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a 40-0 vote Thursday, the Kansas Senate confirmed General David A. Weishaar to become the state’s next Adjutant General.

Weishaar currently serves as Commander of the Kansas Air National Guard and Assistant Adjutant General-Air. He will succeed General Lee Tafanelli, who has served in the Kansas Army National Guard for more than 30 years in numerous command and staff assignments, including deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom as a battalion commander. He also has been directly involved in the Guard’s emergency response to natural disasters.

The Adjutant General is the principal military advisor to the Governor. As Adjutant General, Weishaar will oversee the activities of the Adjutant General’s Department, which includes the Kansas Army and Air National Guard. He also will serve as the director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and as director of Kansas Homeland Security. For budgetary and administrative purposes, he will be responsible for the Civil Air Patrol.

“I have absolutely no doubt General Weishaar will perform his duties as Adjutant General with steadfast leadership and integrity,” Governor Kelly said. “The unanimous confirmation by the Kansas Senate reaffirms my confidence in him.”

Weishaar has over 39 years of service. Prior to his role as Assistant Adjutant General-Air, he was Commander of the 184th Intelligence Wing from 2015 to 2018. Weishaar also served as commander and deputy commander of the 184th Mission Support Group, commander of the 299th Network Operations and Security Squadron and commander of the 127th Command and Control Squadron. He received his Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Friends University.

Weishaar will follow Tafanelli, who is scheduled to resign as Adjutant General on March 31, 2020.

“I want to thank Major General Tafanelli for his distinguished service to the people of Kansas and to our country,” Kelly said. “His leadership and commitment have been vital to the safety and welfare of Kansans across the state. I know he will continue to be an outstanding contributor in all future endeavors.”

