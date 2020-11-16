Senator Jerry Moran watches SpaceX launch

Another successful launch for Space-X sending three Americans and one Japanese into outerspace.

The Falcon-9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida a couple hours ago.

This is the second crew launched by Space-X but its first fully operational crewed mission.

The capsule will dock at the International Space Station tomorrow night.

The team will spend six months doing scientific research .

Senator Jerry Moran saw the launch first hand.

He say this is an important step for national security but it also could inspire future Kansans and the future of aviation in Wichita.

“This setting tonight also gives me the opportunity give me the chance to talk to the Commanding General of the Space Command and the Secretary of the Airforce in which we will continue to promote Kansas as a place in which they should be doing busines,” Moran said.

Moran watched from the Kennedy Space Center and saw the pilots leave to board the vessel and tell goodbye to their families first hand.