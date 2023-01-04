WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran on Wednesday released a statement following the passing of former Kansas Attorney General and Wichita native Robert Stephan.

Stephan was the Kansas Attorney General from 1979 to 1995.

As the longest-serving Kansas Attorney General, Robert Stephan embodied true public service and servant leadership. Throughout the many years he served our state, he was passionate about working to protect victims’ rights. In my early days of politics, Bob Stephan was considered one of the best retail politicians – best able to connect with Kansans and never a hand unshaken. It was true not because Bob trained or disciplined himself to do this. It was true because Bob Stephan cared for and loved everyone he met. I was privileged to know him, and I will always cherish the time we spent together and the lessons I learned from him. Robba and I are praying for his wife Marilyn and their family. Senator Jerry Moran

Stephan graduated from Washburn University’s law school and served as a district judge in Wichita from 1965 to 1978.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Stephan died overnight. He was 89 years old.