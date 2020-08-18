Senator Moran: USPS issues impact some Kansans who receive prescriptions by mail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The United State Postal Service is backing down on a number of changes after pushback from the public and elected officials, including Kansas Senator Jerry Moran.

Senator Moran sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis Dejoy on Monday (Aug. 17) informing him about how the delays in mail service are impacting Kansans.

“Kansans have expressed grave concern with recent mail delays,” wrote Senator Moran. “Especially those waiting for prescription deliveries as timely delivery is often a matter of life and death.”

Moran also mentioned in his letter that he requested a meeting with the Postmaster General two months ago, but was told Dejoy “did not intend to engage with Congress for the time being.”

“As leaders, we must take a big picture approach to the crisis playing out and discuss comprehensive reforms that will stabilize the institution,” wrote Senator Moran. “Many of the necessary reforms needed to secure the Postal Service require congressional action, rather than unilateral decisions made without the input of stakeholders and Congress.”

Kiowa County is one of those areas where some Kansans depend on the mail for their health needs.

“We have some very rural customers, especially farmers who are in harvest,” said Julie Keeton, pharmacist and owner of Kiowa County Pharmacy. “Even if they could get into town on a regular basis during harvest…if they can’t get it via mail, sometimes they just can’t get medicine.”

Some Kansas pharmacists said they have customers who have had to wait weeks to receive dire medicine.

“If they miss a dose, their auto immune disease can just come roaring back where they have serious medical complications, quality of life issues,” said Keeton. “Even from just one late dose or one missed dose.”

Some patients never receive their medicine in the mail and it can lead to a long process that some pharmacists said ends in more money coming out of the patient’s pocket.

“They’re essentially being punished for not receiving their meds, which is not their fault,” said Keeton. “It just creates a local healthcare disaster at the pharmacy level.”

It’s unknown when these delays could be resolved, but Postmaster General Louis Dejoy said standby resources in all areas of USPS operation will be available starting Oct. 1.

Dejoy also said retail hours will not change at post offices, mail processing equipment and collection boxes will remain where they air, no mail processing facilities will be closed and overtime will continue as needed.

““The United States Postal Service will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country.” said Dejoy in a statement. “There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether the Postal Service is ready, willing and able to meet this challenge.”