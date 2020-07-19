Sending a message until their voices are heard: Latin X leaders organize peaceful protest for Vanessa Guillén

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Raising awareness and hoping for change that’s the goal for this group of protesters calling in a peaceful protest to help bring light to Vanessa Guillén’s case. Latin x leaders gathered near east Marion St. and rock road this morning. A block away from McConnell Air Force base with the intention to send a message.

“That strong message to the military that we are not here to make them feel intimidated, but we are here to ask for support to ask for that help as well,” said Jennifer Retana.

Jennifer Retana is the organizer of the peaceful protest. She says one of the main reasons she’s decided to take actions into her own hands and protest for Vanessa Guillén’s family was due to the lack of movement in Wichita.

Similar to Isaiah Sánchez who says he believes it is essential for people to come together during these times. Showing support to all lives.

“I feel like everybody does matter when it comes to certain crisis like this. We should all come together regardless if it’s white, Mexican, Black, Asians or whatever,” said protester, Isaiah Sánchez.

“We would like for the entire community to come out here but obviously sometimes we can’t come out here, but it’s honestly quite sad that people are not standing up like we would like them to,” added Retana.

Those who attended the protest were able to fill out a petition online and sign an electronic document asking for a congressional investigation for Vanessa Guillén’s case.

