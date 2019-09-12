September 11 aftermath through the eyes of a Kansas fireman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Around this time in 2002, a Winfield firefighter walked into Kevin McClung’s computer store asking for help to create a video presentation on the events of 9/11.

The presentation was something for a leadership class, but it turned into a documentary.

The pair, Gordon Dippel and McClung are now best friends and proud of what they created.

“You’ve never seen these pictures before, because he took them himself,” Kevin McClung said.

Dippel spent time on Ground Zero following the terrorist attacks to help with response and Red Cross efforts. He toted around his camera, snapping emotional photos.

By Kevin McClung and Gordon Dippel, 2002

The documentary is just over 20 minutes long and features a mixture of media, including President George W. Bush’s address to the nation from the evening of September 11.

“Most people that have seen it come away from it heartbroken and teary-eyed and that means a lot to me,” McClung said. “That means our message kind of got through.”

The men worked together to track down music and clips to add to it to provide Kansans with perspective. This gives people who aren’t from New York a way to learn the impact of that tragic day.

“Just remember,” McClung said. “Do not forget what happened.”

