Several expected to be ‘OK’ after a mass carbon monoxide event inside vehicle

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson Fire Department responded to a mass carbon monoxide event that sent several people to the hospital.

It happened Sunday on a stretch of US HWY-135 near McPherson, a little after 4 p.m.

A vehicle containing 10 people was travelling on HWY-135 when a mechanical failure caused carbon monoxide to leak inside the cabin of the vehicle.

When the occupants came to be aware of the leak, they pulled to the side of the road, reaching a Travel Store in the east 2200 block of Kansas avenue where the contacted emergency services.

McPherson Fire Department treated 10 patients for minor exposure to carbon monoxide.

Several ambulances were needed to take patients to area hospitals to get full treatment.

All patients taken to hospital were inside the vehicle.

McPherson Fire Department supervisor says that everyone is expected to be fine.

No one else was affected, and so far, there have been no reported injuries.

Emergency crews have made it safe on scene and it is no longer active.