WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, the Sewing History Museum of Wichita celebrated its first anniversary.

The museum held a fundraiser complete with all kinds of activities, from learning about hand-operated sewing machines to bringing a thread for the museum’s giant ‘Spools of Color’.

The museum also had vendors who shared their knowledge of sewing.

“To show some of the craft that is possible to do because Sewing History Museum is an art as well as a craft and it can be life-sustaining,” said Wichita Sewing History Museum Founder and Curator, Katrina Stockton.

Stockton is hoping to grow the museum even more in the coming years.

You can visit the museum every Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1230 N. Waco.