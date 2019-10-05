Shelter cat saves Claiborne Co. man from venomous snake inside home

News

by: WBIR

Posted: / Updated:

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WBIR)– Jimmie Nelson’s wife never let him get an indoor cat.

The 81-year-old stroke victim now lives alone and wanted a cat as a companion.

That’s where Shelly the shelter cat comes into the picture.

“He loves her, he doesn’t wanna act like he pays attention, but I’ve caught him actually petting and loving on her,” says Nelson’s daughter, Teresa Seals.

Seals picked out the cat from the Claiborne County Animal Shelter and never thought Shelly would so quickly earn her keep.

“I think the Lord sent the cat to us to save my dad,” Seals says.

She did so by taking on a venomous copperhead snake.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories