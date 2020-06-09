Sheriff: Holds like one used on George Floyd not allowed in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter is speaking out about the types of policies deputies and officers follow while working, confirming that his deputies are not allowed to use holds like the one used on George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I want to make it very clear that the choke holds and whatever they call the other hold up in Minneapolis where they’re on someone’s neck aren’t allowed here,” said Sheriff Easter.

Amid increased concerns about law enforcement techniques nationwide, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the agency does not practice chokeholds or strangleholds in training.

Wichita Police said they follow the same policy, but said in takedown situations, a chokehold using a baton can be used only to prevent death or great bodily harm.

“We don’t use any kind of body weight,” said Narciso Narvais, defensive tactics training coordinator at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center. “Knee, elbow or otherwise to ever try to contain or control them in any form or fashion.”

At the training center, common martial arts techniques are taught along with de-escalation skills, a requirement in the state of Kansas.

“Hopefully we can start speaking to certain segments of the community to start listening to what their concerns are and start looking at different ways to resolve some of these issues,” said Sheriff Easter.

That training continues even after a person puts on the uniform. Officials said officers and deputies go through annual review courses to stay up-to-date on current trends and information.

“Kansas is kind of above the curve when it comes to training,” said Sheriff Easter.

In Sedgwick County, trainers said they focus on making sure deputies are not only trained, but are given the emotional support to do their job, as well.

“When we are doing things and engaging people that we’re dealing with, we are judging behaviors, not judging the people themselves,” said Narvais. “Without the correct support system or information on-board, they may let a bad situation turn terrible.”

Sheriff Easter said he wants his agency to start speaking to people in the community about their concerns so they can find ways to resolve issues here locally.

The law enforcement advisory council will meet in the coming weeks according to the sheriff in order to discuss what has been happening in recent weeks and how they can address that and come up with solutions.