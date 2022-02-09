FAIRLAND, Okla. (KSNF) — A child is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound early this morning in northeast Oklahoma.

The Ottawa County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office was called to East 180 Rd. N. Main in Fairland, where a five-year-old boy had been shot in the neck.

According to Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean, a stray bullet went through the wall of the child’s room, into his pillow, and struck the boy.

The sheriff said a rancher later came forward and admitted to firing the bullet while shooting at dogs or coyotes. Detectives are still questioning this person and have not released the name.

The boy was airlifted to a Joplin, Missouri hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.