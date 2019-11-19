Sheriff’s K-9 gets loose, bites teenager

A Wichita teenager is recovering after being bitten in the face by a Sedgwick County Sheriff K-9.

The dog got out of his enclosure last night and was found three hours later a couple blocks away.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s put out a notification last night but the family says they did not see it, and took the dog in.

“I said, ‘Okay, fine. We will keep the dog overnight and take it to the humane society in the morning,'” says Coryinna Hill.

The dog, Bocephus, stayed with Hill and her family all night long sleeping with her 14 year old son in the basement, with no identification on the dog saying it was a sheriff’s K-9.

“He was friendly and was a non-aggressive dog,” she says.

That changed when her son took the dog to use the bathroom in the morning and it did what a dog like that may do.

Hill says, “As he reached down to let go of the leash the dog bit him in the face and the back as he turned.”

“Unfortunately, accidents happen and, like I said, it is very unfortunate that the young man was bitten but I am not going to blame the dog,” says Hill.

The family says the sheriffs office has been quite helpful in checking in on them but wonder if it all could have been prevented.

“Our concern to is how did the dog get out of its enclosure,” Hill says.

Right now, the sheriffs office is doing an internal investigation. Bocephus will sit out for at least ten days. Its handler, as of now, facing no consequences.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We would not have any type of action taken on the dog. The dog is doing what is was trained to do,” Lt. Tim Myers says.

A local attorney explains the owner of the dog should be the one paying a consequence or at least a medical bill.

“Since the common law it has been true that if a dangerous animal gets away the owner has to pay,” says Defense Attorney Dan Monnat.

Sheriffs officials say they do not require the dogs to wear special ID, but could look into that procedure given the results of the investigation.