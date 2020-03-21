Sheriff’s office closes jail lobby to the public amid COVID-19

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that they will close the Sedgwick County jail lobby for all public access.

Officials say starting Monday, March 23, access to the jail lobby will be prohibited to the public until April 5, 2020. After this date, the Sheriff’s Office will reevaluate their procedures and will adjust the regulations as they see fit.

“These changes do not effect our patrol and emergency responses. Inmates will still have access to remote visitation,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter.

The Sheriff says inmates will still have access to attorneys, court staff and ministers. He adds that starting on Monday the sheriff’s office website will have a COVID-19 tab with updated information regarding public access.

