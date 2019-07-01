Sheriff’s search for missing Marion Reservoir boater

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Marion County Sheriff’s offices is looking for boater who went missing early morning at Marion Reservoir.

A 46-year-old Eudora man was reported missing Sunday, June 30 at 1:20 a.m. to Marion County Sheriff’s.

The boat was recovered 3:07 a.m., two hours after the man was reported missing. It was found floating against trees along the north end of the reservoir near Nighthawk road.

The missing man’s truck and boat trailer were found at the Marion Cove boat ramp.

The Sheriffs office, boats from the US Army Corps of Engineers and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism are joining forces in the search.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is also helping by aircraft.

The search and rescue operation is currently on going for the missing boater.

In a statement from Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the family has ask the name of the boater be withheld.