WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You can’t win them all, and the Shockers learned that firsthand on Friday night, dropping their first loss of the season to Liberty in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Liberty’s Kyle Rode put up 31 points in the semifinal of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Wichita State guard Xavier Bell led the Shockers in scoring with 24 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the game.

Colby Rogers was the only other Shocker to score in double figures with 16 of his own.

The game was fairly even through the first half, but Liberty went on a 9-0 run to start the second half that allowed the Flames to pull away for good.

Up next, the Shockers will play the Saint Louis Billikens in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. That game tips off at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.