Shockers return to classes after summer break

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another sign that summer is over, college is back in session.

Students at state universities headed back to class Monday. The sidewalks at Wichita State University were crowded with new and returning Shockers trying to find their way.

KSN talked to several students who say they were excited to get back to college.

“[I’m excited to be back] because I can go back to part time for work,” Nicole Brant said. “I was working every day during the summer.”

“[I’m] super excited,” Joshua Keese said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new classmates and learning more. I’m really looking forward to being back here at WSU and seeing my instructors.”

Students moved in last week.