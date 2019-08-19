Shockers return to classes after summer break

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another sign that summer is over, college is back in session.

Students at state universities headed back to class Monday. The sidewalks at Wichita State University were crowded with new and returning Shockers trying to find their way.

KSN talked to several students who say they were excited to get back to college.

“[I’m excited to be back] because I can go back to part time for work,” Nicole Brant said. “I was working every day during the summer.”

“[I’m] super excited,” Joshua Keese said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new classmates and learning more. I’m really looking forward to being back here at WSU and seeing my instructors.”

Students moved in last week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories